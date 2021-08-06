For Nearly 70% of The Population, India's Podium Finish in Hockey at Tokyo Olympics Was Historic

Despite the fact that India is the most successful country in Field Hockey at the Olympics, for nearly 70 per cent of its population, Thursday’s medal was historic as they were witnessing it for the first time.

India continued to dominate the sport with eight gold medals, the highest for any country in the history of the Olympics. However, with the last medal won being in 1980, for over 95 crore people in India, who were born during the last 41 years, the Bronze in Tokyo was the first in their life. The long wait of 41 years has taken an entire generation away from the charm of seeing the country win a medal in its most successful sport in the Olympics.

Also, the wait was so long that none of the team members were even born when India bagged the award last time.

Eldest PR Sreejesh, the goalkeeper, was born in 1988, eight years after the last medal. Among the team members, at least 10 were born 15 years after the last gold and six were born 10 years after 1980. Also, the youngest member of the team, Vivek Prasad, was born in 2000 — 20 years after the gold event.

Not just men’s hockey, the women’s team also created history in the Tokyo Olympics. Being the third time lucky, the Indian women’s hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the Olympic Games semifinals for the first time, even though they could not bring any medals home.

The women’s team was fighting third time in the Olympics – after 1980 and 2016. While they finished fourth in 1980, in 2016 they were at the 12th spot.

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team took its first-ever gold medal in 1928, beginning a streak of six consecutive gold medals in the sport. Between 1928 and 1980, the team won 11 medals, including eight Golds — 1928 (Amsterdam), 1932 (Los Angeles), 1936 (Berlin), 1948 (London), 1952 (Helsinki), 1956 (Melbourne), 1964 (Tokyo) and 1980 (Moscow). The eight Olympic gold medals have made India the most successful team ever. The period up to 1960 was considered golden for the men’s hockey in India.

