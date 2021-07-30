‘For us She's The Winner’: Mary Kom’s Brother After Her Defeat in Tokyo Olympics Pre-Quarters

Mary Kom’s brother Jimmy Livon has said that he’s disappointed at the result of her bout in the pre-quarters of Tokyo Olympics which she went on to lose to Ingrit Valencia Victoria on Thursday. Livon says after the bout ended, the entire family was expecting Mary to be declared the winner but were left surprised when the referee raised the hand of Ingrit instead.

In fact, Mary herself had raised her arm in the ring before realising Ingrid was to be declared as the winner. Livon says while the disappointment is there, they are hoping that scoring system will be improved in future.

While Livon hasn’t spoken with his sister yet but he says Mary keeps in touch via texts messages every now and then. He added that as an athlete, she may have accepted the decision but outside the ring, on a personal level she was not happy with how things turn out.

He though has a message for the six-time world champion and London Olympics bronze medallist. “Please remain calm as we have to accept whatever the decision is. She knows better and in our mind she is a legend still a winner for all," he said.

Mary Kom was a major medal contender for India at the Tokyo Olympics where she competed in the women’s flyweight category.

She lost to Columbia’s Valencia via split decisions - two judges had given in favor of her opponent while the two others scored in her favor. It was was Mary Kom’s first ever defeat to Valencia having beaten her twice before.

