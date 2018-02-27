English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Formula One
1-min read
Force India to Have New Name Ahead of 2018 Formula 1 Season
The racing car is still pink and drivers Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon were clad in the colour as their team unveiled their 2018 model, but Force India are set to change their name in time for the new season.
Force India F1 2018 Car. (Image: Force India)
Montmeló: The racing car is still pink and drivers Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon were clad in the colour as their team unveiled their 2018 model, but Force India are set to change their name in time for the new season.
"The name will probably change before the first Grand Prix," Force India director Otmar Szafnauer told press gathered for the official unveiling of the new car with its safety 'halo' on the sidelines of pre-season testing in Barcelona.
"We haven't quite decided and it also needs to go through the formal approval process."
The team have finished fourth twice running in the constructors championship and their managing director Vijay Mallya promised to chase every point next season, which begins at Melbourne on March 25.
"Formula One is a very tough and competitive environment, but we are an established team with continuity in all areas of the company," Mallya insisted.
"We don't take anything for granted, but we will be disappointed if we are not fighting for points at every race this year," he promised.
"I see no reason why we cannot consolidate our position and improve."
Also Watch
"The name will probably change before the first Grand Prix," Force India director Otmar Szafnauer told press gathered for the official unveiling of the new car with its safety 'halo' on the sidelines of pre-season testing in Barcelona.
"We haven't quite decided and it also needs to go through the formal approval process."
The team have finished fourth twice running in the constructors championship and their managing director Vijay Mallya promised to chase every point next season, which begins at Melbourne on March 25.
"Formula One is a very tough and competitive environment, but we are an established team with continuity in all areas of the company," Mallya insisted.
"We don't take anything for granted, but we will be disappointed if we are not fighting for points at every race this year," he promised.
"I see no reason why we cannot consolidate our position and improve."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Baidurjo Bhose
- RIP Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood's First Female Superstar
- Virtuosity:The Legendary Sridevi in Her Own Words
- Veteran Actor Sridevi Passes Away at 54 After Cardiac Arrest in Dubai
- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Is The Misogyny Served Worth Your Money?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ram Gopal Varma Pens An Open Letter, Says Sridevi Had Been a 'Very Unhappy Woman'
- [In Pics] Nokia 8110 Reloaded: Can it Bring Back The 'Slider Phone' Fashion?
- Heroes May Turn Stereotypical in Bollywood, Not Actors: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- [In Pics] Google Android Oreo Go Edition Smartphones at MWC 2018: Nokia 1 And LAVA Z50
- Arsenal Will Challenge Man City Despite League Cup Defeat: Ilkay Gundogan