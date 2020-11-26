Ford At 10 For England In Only Change For Wales In Llanelli

George Ford is back at flyhalf in the only change to the England XV facing Wales on Saturday in Llanelli in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Center Ollie Lawrence suffered a hip problem last weekend as England was battering Ireland 18-7 at Twickenham. Lawrence was replaced by Ford with 12 minutes to go, and England in control at 18-0.

Captain Owen Farrell and Henry Slade have moved out one slot to be the midfield.

An Achilles tendon injury sidelined Ford this autumn until last weekend. He wasnt ready then to start but was recalled in case England got in a tight tussle with Ireland. It didnt.

Hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and back Anthony Watson returned from injuries this week to make the reserves, and flanker Jack Willis, who made his debut against Georgia nearly two weeks ago, was added to give the reserves a 6-2 forwards-backs split.

England: Elliot Daly, Jonathan Joseph, Henry Slade, Owen Farrell (captain), Jonny May, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry, Joe Launchbury, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola. Reserves: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Jonny Hill, Ben Earl, Jack Willis, Dan Robson, Anthony Watson.

