News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Former Arsenal Player Clichy Signs For Senderos At Servette

Former Arsenal Player Clichy Signs For Senderos At Servette

Former France defender Gal Clichy signed on Wednesday for Swiss club Servette where longtime Arsenal teammate Philippe Senderos is sporting director of his hometown club.

GENEVA: Former France defender Gal Clichy signed on Wednesday for Swiss club Servette where long-time Arsenal teammate Philippe Senderos is sporting director of his hometown club.

Servette said the 35-year-old Clichy signed a contract through June 2022. The team is currently last in the 10-team Swiss league.

Clichy was able to sign outside an official transfer window as a free agent because his contract at Turkish champion Istanbul Baakehir had expired.

Clichy spent three years in Turkey after leaving Manchester City where he won two Premier League titles.

Senderos and Clichy both joined Arsenal in 2003, ahead of its unbeaten title-winning season. Senderos spent one year in the MLS with Houston Dynamo before returning to Switzerland.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...