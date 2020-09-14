Former Atletico Player Camacho Retires At 30 After Injury

WOLFSBURG, Germany: Former Atletico Madrid midfielder Ignacio Camacho retired from soccer on Monday after failing to recover from a long-term injury.

The 30-year-old Camacho injured his ankle during a German Cup game for Wolfsburg in 2017 and has had five operations since then. He last played a competitive game in September 2018.

It wasn’t easy. The pain was present every day of these three years and in the end it won’t let me carry on, Camacho said.

Wolfsburg said Camacho’s playing contract has been canceled but he will remain at the club on a two-year staff trainee program, working in various roles with the club’s academy and professional players.

Camacho won the Europa League with Atletico in 2010, when he was an unused substitute in the victory over Fulham. He was later a regular for Malaga in the Spanish league and the Champions League.

Camacho made one appearance for Spain’s national team, playing in a friendly against Germany in 2014.

