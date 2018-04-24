English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Bayern Boss Ancelotti Offered Italy Job: Reports
Carlo Ancelotti is set to be given the job of reviving the fortunes of Italy's national team, according to reports on Tuesday
Carlo Ancelotti. (Getty Images)
Milan: Carlo Ancelotti is set to be given the job of reviving the fortunes of Italy's national team, according to reports on Tuesday.
Ancelotti, who was sacked by Bayern Munich last September, met with Italian Football Federation (FIGC) commissioner Roberto Fabbricini and sub-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta in a Rome hotel on Monday, Corriere dello Sport reported.
And Sky Sport Italia said the 58-year-old has been offered a two-year position, which is likely to be less lucrative than his previous contract with the German champions.
Italy have been without a permanent coach since Gian Piero Ventura was sacked after they failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years following defeat by Sweden in a two-legged playoff in November.
Ancelotti, who has also managed Chelsea, Real Madrid and Juventus, has three Champions League titles to his name as a coach. He has also won the league in Italy, France, Germany and England.
The FIGC budget for a new coach and his staff is five million euros ($6.1 million) per year, which would be a big drop from what Ancelotti earned at Bayern Munich.
Costacurta is reported to have offered Ancelotti, who has also been linked with former club Chelsea and the soon-to-be-vacant job at Arsenal, a free hand in choosing his staff.
Ancelotti's son Davide, who was his assistant at Bayern, could play a role as well as former stars such as Andrea Pirlo, Gianluigi Buffon and Paolo Maldini.
Costacurta, who was appointed to find a successor to Ventura, set a dateline of May 20 for the appointment of a new coach.
Among the other names touted were Zenit St Petersburg coach Roberto Mancini, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and former Leicester coach Claudio Ranieri, now in charge of French club Nantes.
Italy Under-21 coach Di Biagio, 46, has been holding the position on an interim basis.
ea/gj
Also Watch
Ancelotti, who was sacked by Bayern Munich last September, met with Italian Football Federation (FIGC) commissioner Roberto Fabbricini and sub-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta in a Rome hotel on Monday, Corriere dello Sport reported.
And Sky Sport Italia said the 58-year-old has been offered a two-year position, which is likely to be less lucrative than his previous contract with the German champions.
Italy have been without a permanent coach since Gian Piero Ventura was sacked after they failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years following defeat by Sweden in a two-legged playoff in November.
Ancelotti, who has also managed Chelsea, Real Madrid and Juventus, has three Champions League titles to his name as a coach. He has also won the league in Italy, France, Germany and England.
The FIGC budget for a new coach and his staff is five million euros ($6.1 million) per year, which would be a big drop from what Ancelotti earned at Bayern Munich.
Costacurta is reported to have offered Ancelotti, who has also been linked with former club Chelsea and the soon-to-be-vacant job at Arsenal, a free hand in choosing his staff.
Ancelotti's son Davide, who was his assistant at Bayern, could play a role as well as former stars such as Andrea Pirlo, Gianluigi Buffon and Paolo Maldini.
Costacurta, who was appointed to find a successor to Ventura, set a dateline of May 20 for the appointment of a new coach.
Among the other names touted were Zenit St Petersburg coach Roberto Mancini, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and former Leicester coach Claudio Ranieri, now in charge of French club Nantes.
Italy Under-21 coach Di Biagio, 46, has been holding the position on an interim basis.
ea/gj
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury Concept Crossover Unveiled Ahead of Debut
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Flawless in a Arpita Mehta Tiered Ruffle Saree; See Pics
- OnePlus 6 To Launch on May 21 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC: Report
- Venom Trailer: Check Out Tom Hardy In Upcoming Spider-Man Spin Off
- Sachin Tendulkar Turns 45 - When The Master Spoke