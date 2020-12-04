Former Boxing Coach Gurbax Singh Sandhu Offers to Return Dronacharya in Support of Protesting Farmers

Former national boxing coach Gurbax Singh Sandhu, during whose tenure India secured its maiden Olympic medal in the sport, on Friday said he will return his Dronacharya award if demands of the farmers protesting against new agriculture laws are not addressed.

Sandhu, who served as India's national men's coach for over two decades before guiding women boxers for a couple of years, said it is his way of showing support to the farmers, who are protesting in "bitter cold without any consideration for their own well-being".

"I feel a huge morale pressure is off me. I come from a family of farmers, their fears need to be addressed. If the ongoing talks do not yield a result satisfactory to the farmers, I will return the award," Sandhu told.

