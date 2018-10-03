English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Former Boxing World Champion Rocchigiani Dies in Italy After Being Hit by Car
Germany's former world super-middleweight and light-heavyweight champion Graciano Rocchigiani has died aged 54 in southern Italy after being hit by a car while out walking, officials said on Tuesday.
Image: Reuters
Loading...
Germany's former world super-middleweight and light-heavyweight champion Graciano Rocchigiani has died aged 54 in southern Italy after being hit by a car while out walking, officials said on Tuesday.
The boxer, who had an Italian father and German mother, had held both the IBF super-middleweight title from 1988 to 1989 as well as the WBC light-heavyweight in 1998 by defeating Michael Nunn.
Rocchigiani, who fought all 48 of his professional fights in Germany, captivated the boxing world with his bouts against fellow German Henry Maske and Poland's Dariusz Michalczewski in the 1990s.
His last fight was in 2003 when he was defeated for the vacant WBC international light heavyweight title.
"Berlin mourns one of its athletes, who in the 1980s and 1990s fascinated the crowds," said Berlin mayor Michael Mueller in a statement.
"Rocky, as he was known around the world, was not only after Max Schmeling and Eckhard Dagge the third German world champion in the professional sport.
"He was also an original Berliner, who combined his mouth and his heart. Not everything worked out for him in life as it did in the ring. But Berliners loved him for his sometimes rough and edgy ways. We mourn a boxer with a big heart."
Rocchigiani, who had been imprisoned for assault and driving without a valid licence, had been the youngest German world boxing champion. He also worked as a boxing commentator.
The boxer, who had an Italian father and German mother, had held both the IBF super-middleweight title from 1988 to 1989 as well as the WBC light-heavyweight in 1998 by defeating Michael Nunn.
Rocchigiani, who fought all 48 of his professional fights in Germany, captivated the boxing world with his bouts against fellow German Henry Maske and Poland's Dariusz Michalczewski in the 1990s.
His last fight was in 2003 when he was defeated for the vacant WBC international light heavyweight title.
"Berlin mourns one of its athletes, who in the 1980s and 1990s fascinated the crowds," said Berlin mayor Michael Mueller in a statement.
"Rocky, as he was known around the world, was not only after Max Schmeling and Eckhard Dagge the third German world champion in the professional sport.
"He was also an original Berliner, who combined his mouth and his heart. Not everything worked out for him in life as it did in the ring. But Berliners loved him for his sometimes rough and edgy ways. We mourn a boxer with a big heart."
Rocchigiani, who had been imprisoned for assault and driving without a valid licence, had been the youngest German world boxing champion. He also worked as a boxing commentator.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kim Kardashian and Ruby Rose Are the Most 'Dangerous Celebrities' Online
- I Started Crying When Priyanka Told Me About Nick Jonas' Proposal: Parineeti Chopra
- Seem To Be Different Rules for Different Players - Harbhajan Slams Selectors for Nair Axe
- Telegram Desktop App Found to be Leaking User Data During Voice Calls
- OnePlus 6T to Have an In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor: Everything We Know so Far
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...