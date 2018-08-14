Former Brazil Striker Ronaldo Leaves Ibiza Clinic
Retired Brazilian striker Ronaldo left a clinic in Ibiza on Tuesday following a four-night stay for treatment for a flu infection.
Ronaldo. (Instagram/Ronaldo)
"Hello everyone! I'm already home after a few days at the clinic. Thank u for your love and comments, and many thanks to the team of doctors and nurses," he tweeted alongside a picture of himself smiling and giving the thumbs up sign.
"It's going to be an amazing season with tons of great football and surprises," he added.
Earlier on Tuesday a spokeswoman for the clinic in the centre of Ibiza said the player had left the building though a side exit to bypass the waiting press. A spokesman for the former player also confirmed his departure in an email message.
Oi pessoal! Já estou em casa depois de alguns dias na clínica. Obrigado a todos pelos comentários carinhosos e energia positiva! Muito obrigado também à equipe de médicos e enfermeiros pela gentileza e atenção com que me atenderam esses dias. @celinalocks obrigado por estar ao meu lado em todas as horas! Agora vamos focar no futebol! Essa temporada vai ser incrível e promete muitas novidades. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ¡Hola a todos! Ya estoy en casa tras unos días en la clínica. Gracias por vuestro cariño y comentarios y muchas gracias al equipo de médicos y enfermeras por su amabilidad y atenciones. Gracias @celinalocks por estar a mi lado en todas las horas. Va a ser una temporada muy bonita y llena de un fútbol magnífico y sorpresas. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Hello everyone! I'm already home after a few days at the clinic. Thank you for your love and comments and many thanks to the team of doctors and nurses for their kindness and attention. Thanks @celinalocks for being by my side at all times. It's going to be an amazing season with tons of great football and surprises. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Ronaldo said Sunday he was being treated for a severe bout of flu after being taken to hospital Friday.
Local newspaper Diario de Ibiza said the former Real Madrid star had been treated in intensive care for pneumonia at the city's public hospital before being transferred to the clinic.
The 41-year-old, who was named FIFA's world player of the year three times prior to his retirement from football in 2011, is a regular visitor to Ibiza, where he owns a house.
He won his first cap for Brazil as a 17-year-old and went on to score 62 goals in 97 international appearances, including both goals when Brazil beat Germany 2-0 in the 2002 World Cup final.
Ronaldo is interested in buying Spanish first division side Valladolid, according to media reports in Brazil in May.
Also Watch
-
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Delhi Resident Found a Roasted Fly in Her Biryani, Zomato Executive Asked Restaurant to Add One More
- Check Out the First Posters of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor’s Namaste England
- Sussane Khan's Heart-warming Message for BFF Sonali Bendre Will Make You Smile
- Varma: Test Cricket Is Dying, But Cricket Is Not
- A Taxi Driver From Mumbai is Now Campaigning For Water Conservation and Changing Lives