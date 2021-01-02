News18 Logo

Former BYU Basketball Coach Dave Rose Stable After Stroke
Former BYU Basketball Coach Dave Rose Stable After Stroke

Former BYU basketball coach Dave Rose has been hospitalized after a stroke.

PROVO, Utah: Former BYU basketball coach Dave Rose has been hospitalized after a stroke.

The school said the 63-year-old Rose was stricken Thursday and has been stabilized.

The Rose family expressed appreciation for the love and support they have received,” the school said in a statement Saturday.

Rose coached BYU for 14 seasons before retiring in 2019. He won 348 games, second most in the program, and led the Cougars to the NCAA Tournament eight times.

Rose had a heart attack in 2019 and was diagnosed with a rare form of pancreatic cancer in 2009. He recovered from both but still undergoes periodic scans.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25


