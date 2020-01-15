Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Former Champion Angelique Kerber Suffers Australian Open Injury Setback

Angelique Kerber was forced to retire from the Adelaide International with back pain.

AFP

Updated:January 15, 2020, 5:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Former Champion Angelique Kerber Suffers Australian Open Injury Setback
Angelique Kerber (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Adelaide: Angelique Kerber's preparations for the opening Grand Slam of the year were dealt a blow Wednesday when she was forced to retire from the Adelaide International with back pain.

The German, a former world number one who won the Australian Open in 2016, pulled out when behind 6-3, 2-0 in her second-round clash with Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska.

The ninth seed began showing serious signs of the back problem early in the second set then stopped after two points in the third game on her own serve, calling for the trainer.

A medical evaluation on court ended with the 31-year-old world number 18 calling it quits against her teenaged opponent.

Yastremska kept calm during the delay, reading what she called "secret" notes.

"I didn't want to lose focus," said the world number 24, who has won three titles over the past two seasons.

On other courts, Croat Donna Vekic rallied past Maria Sakkari of Greece 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, winning in two hours and overcoming six aces while breaking four times.

She moved into a quarter-final against Yastremska.

In the men's draw, Russian Andrey Rublev, who the Qatar Open at the weekend, began his Australian adventure by beating American Sam Querrey 6-3, 6-3 to move into a last eight clash against Britain's Dan Evans.

Rublev, who missed six weeks in 2019 with a wrist injury, improved to a perfect 5-0 for the season.

The Russian did not let a delayed flight from Doha disrupt his on-site training in Adelaide, with the third seed ready to go against Querrey.

"It's important that I have mental confidence," he said. "One day you still can play so good, the other day can be not that good.

"At the end it's all about how you accept these things and how you will find the solution if you're not playing well."

Rublev's win in Doha moved him up to number 18 in the world.

"It's an amazing feeling to be top 20 for the first time, but there are still so many things that I can improve," he said.

South African qualifier Lloyd Harris also advanced to the quarters with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over Chile's sixth seed Christian Garin.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram