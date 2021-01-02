News18 Logo

Ex-Chelsea Striker Jimmy Hasselbaink to Manage of Relegation-threatened League One Team Burton Albion

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Former Chelsea and Netherlands striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been reappointed as manager of relegation-threatened Burton Albion in England's third division.

Former Chelsea and Netherlands striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been reappointed as manager of relegation-threatened Burton Albion in England’s third division. The 48-year-old Hasselbaink managed Burton to the fourth-division title in 2014-15, earning promotion to League One. He later left to manage Queens Park Rangers.

Burton was stuck in last place as it prepared to face Oxford United on Saturday.

"We know there is enough quality in the playing squad but that’s not reflected in where we are in the table so there is a lot of hard work to be done," Hasselbaink said.

"Avoiding relegation will entail underachieving players returning to their normal ability," he added.

Hasselbaink played for Leeds United and Atltico Madrid before joining Chelsea in 2000. He ended his first season at Stamford Bridge as the Premier League’s top scorer with 23 goals.


