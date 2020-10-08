Former Coach Gets 4 More Years In Prison For Sexual Abuse

CHESTER, England: A former English youth soccer coach was sentenced to an extra four years in prison Thursday after more convictions for sexually abusing young players, taking the total length of his jail term to 34 years.

Barry Bennell, a former coach at Crewe Alexandra and scout at Manchester City, had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to nine sexual offenses against two boys between 1979 and 1988. The victims were between the ages of 11 and 14 at the time.

Bennell appeared via videolink at Chester Crown Court in northwest England and was handed his fifth jail term. It will be served consecutively to his current prison sentence of 30 years from when he was convicted in 2018 of 52 child sexual offenses from 1979-91.



