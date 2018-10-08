Former England Captain John Terry Retires From Football, Set to Pursue Management

Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management.Terry, who spent the bulk of his career with Chelsea, captained second-tier Aston Villa last season.Now the Birmingham club reportedly now want him to join their coaching staff as part of a new-look set-up, with Thierry Henry in the running to take over as manager at Villa Park after Steve Bruce was sacked earlier this week."After 23 incredible years as a footballer, I have decided now is the right time to retire from playing," Terry said in a message posted on his Instagram account.Terry, capped 78 times by England, recently rejected a chance to play for Spartak Moscow, saying a move to Russia was not right for his family.His last game as a professional was Villa's 1-0 Championship play-off final defeat by Fulham in May -- a loss that denied Villa a return to the Premier League.But his club career will be best remembered for his time at Chelsea where he won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and the 2011-12 Champions League.