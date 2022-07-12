Former F1 Race Director Michael Masi Leaves Governing FIA, Will Relocate to Australia

Former Formula One race director Michael Masi has decided to leave the governing FIA and relocate to Australia seven months after playing a part in one of the sport’s biggest recent controversies.
Also Read: Bhagwani Devi Dagar, 94, Wins Gold at the World Masters Athletics Championships
The FIA confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that Masi, whose job is now shared by Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich, had gone.
Masi changed the safety car re-start procedure at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December, a move that handed the title to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and denied Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton a record eighth.