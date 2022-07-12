CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsEng#SriLanka#WeatherUpdates
Home » News » Sports » Former F1 Race Director Michael Masi Leaves Governing FIA, Will Relocate to Australia
1-MIN READ

Former F1 Race Director Michael Masi Leaves Governing FIA, Will Relocate to Australia

Reuters

Last Updated: July 12, 2022, 19:25 IST

Michael Masi wants to be closer to his family. (AFP Photo)

Michael Masi wants to be closer to his family. (AFP Photo)

Michael Masi was replaced in February but had remained within the governing body, who had talked about offering him a new role

Former Formula One race director Michael Masi has decided to leave the governing FIA and relocate to Australia seven months after playing a part in one of the sport’s biggest recent controversies.

Also Read: Bhagwani Devi Dagar, 94, Wins Gold at the World Masters Athletics Championships

The FIA confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that Masi, whose job is now shared by Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich, had gone.

Masi changed the safety car re-start procedure at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December, a move that handed the title to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and denied Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton a record eighth.

Tags:
first published:July 12, 2022, 19:25 IST
last updated:July 12, 2022, 19:25 IST