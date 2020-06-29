Former Gokulam Kerala Assistant Manager Loses Battle Against Coronavirus

The novel coronavirus has affected plenty of families around the globe and the worldwide death toll crossed half a million on Monday. Unfortunately, among those grieving is the I-League club Gokulam Kerala, as they announced the passing of the former assistant manager Muhammad Alloush on Monday evening.

The club tweeted, "We're deeply saddened by the death of our former assistant manager Muhammad Alloush, aged 44, after contracting Covid_19.The thoughts of everybody at Gokulam Kerala Football Club are with Alloush's family and friends at this sad time. Rest in peace, Alloush."

"Alloush, who was with GKFC in its first seaon (season), was working as technical director at Egyptian club Tanta SC at the time of his demise. His mother also had died earlier due to Corona virus outbreak."

With him in the dugout they finished seventh in their first season in the I-league. Although the club did not have a good beginning as it was their first I-league season, they went on to defeat big clubs in the I-league like East Bengal , Mohun Bagan and Minerva Punjab by the end of the season.