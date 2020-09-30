Former 'Hawks, Jets WR Jermaine Kearse Announces Retirement

SEATTLE: Former Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse has announced his retirement.

Kearse, who posted his decision on social media Tuesday, has not played in a regular season game since 2018 when he was with the Jets. Kearse suffered a broken leg during the 2019 preseason with Detroit.

But Kearse is best known for his moments in the postseason. His fourth-quarter touchdown catch in the 2013 NFC championship game provided the winning points in Seattles 23-17 victory over San Francisco. Kearse added another TD reception in Seattles Super Bowl win over Denver two weeks later.

In 2014, Kearse caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime to beat Green Bay in the NFC title game and had one of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history late in the fourth quarter against New England.

For his career, Kearse played in 99 regular season games, had 255 catches and 17 touchdowns.

