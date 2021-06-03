Former Hockey Captain Sandeep Singh Says Wrestler Sagar's Murder Brought Shame To Sports World

Reacting to the alleged involvement of Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in the killing of 23-year-old Sagar Dhankhar, Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh has said the murder case is a “matter of shame" for the sports world. Sandeep, who is the former captain of the national hockey team, underlined that charges have yet not been proved against Sushil who was arrested last month by the Delhi Police.

The sports minister advised athletes to only focus on their game. Sandeep made the remarks during his visit at a civil hospital in Ambala where he toured a kitchen which provides a complete meal inside the medical facility for just Rs 5. He pledged to donate Rs 2 lakh to the organisation running the welfare service.

He also talked about the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games which will be hosted by Haryana from November 21 to December 5 this year. The sports minister informed that the central government has already approved over Rs 20 crore for the two-week event.

Besides Sandeep, wrestler-turned-politician Babita Phogat had also reacted to the murder case. Babita had said Sushil has been a “good player", and won several medals for the country in a disciplined manner. However, the BJP leader added that she will welcome the court verdict, whatever it be.

Sushil, the two-time Olympic medal winner, has been alleged to be involved the murder of the 23-year-old wrestler at Chhatrasal stadium in Delhi on the night of May 4-5. The 38-year-old wrestler went incognito after the incident despite a non-bailable warrant against him. Delhi Police’s Crime Branch arrested him on May 23 from Mundka area of the national capital. Authorities said he was evading his arrest for nearly 20 days and travelled to Haridwar, Bathinda, Meerut, and several other places, switching his hideouts.

The wrestler is currently under a nine-day judicial custody after the Crime Branch failed to secure a three-day extension of his police remand.

