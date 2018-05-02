English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Hockey Coach Carvalho Says Harendra's Appointment is a 'Good Move'
Welcoming the appointment of Harendra Singh as the coach of the Indian men's national hockey team, former coach Joaquim Carvalho wondered whether he has enough time on his hands to fine tune the squad for tougher battles ahead.
File Image of Harender Singh. (PTI Image)
Mumbai: Welcoming the appointment of Harendra Singh as the coach of the Indian men's national hockey team, former coach Joaquim Carvalho wondered whether he has enough time on his hands to fine tune the squad for tougher battles ahead.
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
