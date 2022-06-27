Former Hockey Star and Current Odisha Police DSP, Birendra Lakra Accused of Killing Friend

Indian hockey star Birendra Lakra has been accused of killing his friend Anand Tappo with the help of his girlfriend.

According to a complaint filed by the deceased’s father, Bandhan Tappo at Infocity police station, Birendra and Anand were living together in a flat under Bhubaneswar.

Bandhan alleged that the pair had an argument about Anand’s girlfriend Manjit Tete and Birendra and Manjit killed Anand with the help of an acquaintance on February 28.

He also added that Birendra and Manjit tried to suppress the matter and framed it as suicide.

“When Anand died Birendra said he was listening to music in Ipod whereas Manjit and Anand were inside the house. On the other hand, Manjit claimed that she was in the bathroom where the incident took place. Manjot was the reason behind the quarrel between Birendra and Anand. After an argument, Birendra and Manjit had killed Anand,” Bandhan said.

At the time of writing this, Birendra Lakra has not replied to the allegations and as per sources, is expected to address the media on Tuesday and clear his stand.

As a matter of act, the former Indian Hockey Vice-Captain and Olympic bronze medalist Birendra joined as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Odisha Police on February 17.

