Former Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion John Morrison to Return to WWE

John Morrison who left WWE back in 2011, is reportedly on his way back to the company though it is yet unknown which brand he will join.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 27, 2019, 3:20 PM IST
Former Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion John Morrison to Return to WWE
John Morrison will be heading back to WWE (Photo Credit: WWE)
John Hennigan, who is popularly known as John Morrison or Johnny Impact, in the wrestling circle is making his return to WWE.

It was revealed on Thursday that the former WWE Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion has signed a deal to return to WWE, according to a report by  PWInsider.

However, there is no word yet on when Morrison is slated to arrive back on WWE television, or which brand will he be a part of after next week's RAW and SmackDown drafts leading to SmackDown's FOX debut on October 4.

An IGN report speculated that the "Shaman of Sexy," could also become part of NXT, which made the big switch from streaming to broadcast recently, premiering on USA Network.

Notably, the American professional wrestler was the winner of Tough Enough III, a televised competition that would award the winner a WWE contract, and was assigned to their then developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), to continue his wrestling training. Hennigan was called up to the SmackDown! roster in April 2005 under the ring name Johnny Nitro and on his debut match, Hennigan (as a part of MNM) won the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Hennigan won the ECW World Championship once, the Intercontinental Championship three times, and is a five-time world tag team champion (one World Tag Team and four WWE Tag Team Championships) before leaving WWE in November 2011, following which he wrestled overseas on the independent circuit before finding success in Lucha libre wrestling promotions Lucha Underground and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide under the ring name Johnny Mundo.

In AAA, he was the promotion's first-ever triple champion. Hennigan also signed with Impact Wrestling in 2017, under the ring name Johnny Impact, and headlined the promotion's 2017 and 2018 Bound for Glory events. He even won the Impact World Championship once, with his reign being the longest in seven years.

