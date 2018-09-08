Former ISL Champions ATK to Take On Premier League Club Fulham in Friendly

BOOM 💥



We play our next pre-season friendly match against @premierleague side @FulhamFC on Saturday, 8th Septemper, 2018 at the Pinatar Arena Football Center. #AamarBukeyATK #BanglaBrigade pic.twitter.com/zlpDR54Wvf — ATK (@WorldATK) September 5, 2018

Two time Indian Super League champions ATK will take on Premier League club Fulham on September 8 in a pre-season friendly at the Pinatar Arena Football Center in Spain.Coached by Englishman Steve Coppell, ATK have been preparing for the fifth season of the ISL, beginning on September 29th in Kolkata, in Spain and have played a couple of friendlies before this. ATK will play their first match of domestic season against familiar foes Kerala Blasters at the Salt Lake Stadium in what will be the season opener.Up until now, ATK have played against Tercera Division sides Lorca FC and Real Murcia Imperial, and won both games with a score of 1-0. New signing Kalu Uche scored a penalty to lead his side to victory in first game, while it was India international Balwant Singh who did the job for the Kolkata franchise in the second match.“The team has shown a lot of spirit. Our first two outings have gone well, we have begun on a winning note. We just have to continue with the same focus as we play against Premier League side Fulham FC,” said coach Coppell.The London club Fulham is currently 13th on the 2018/19 Premier League table and are among various English sides using Spain as a training base during the first international break of the season.Fulham who have been unbeaten in the Premier League in their last three games have brought a squad that includes the likes of World Cup winner Andre Schurrle, captain Tom Cairney and Arsenal loanee Calum Chambers as they were not called up for international duty.Along with Fulham, fellow Premier League side Newcastle United along with lower division sides like Leeds United, Reading, Ipswich Town and Milton Keynes Dons have been training at the Pinatar Arena.