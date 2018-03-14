Former Liverpool Defender Carragher Suspended by Sky For Spitting on Manchester United Fan's Car

Jamie Carragher video with sound



TV pundit and former Liverpool and England player Jamie Carragher was Wednesday suspended by broadcaster Sky Sports for the rest of the season after he spat at a Manchester United fan's car.In footage widely shown on British media, Carragher is seen winding down the window of his car and spitting at the vehicle, which contained a 14-year-old girl, following Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Manchester United on Saturday."Jamie has taken full responsibility for what has happened and we will ensure he gets the help he needs to guarantee something like this never happens again," said a Sky Sports statement.However, Sky, which holds the bulk of British television rights to Premier League matches, hinted that Carragher could return to TV screens next season."Before the start of the next season we will sit down with Jamie to discuss whether he is ready to return to his role," the statement said.Carragher, 40, apologised to the family and described his behaviour as a "moment of madness", although he said he had not seen the girl in the front of the car."I have already said I take responsibility for what happened. It was a moment of madness and I’m going to speak to the relevant people to ensure something like this never happens again. Again apologies all round," Carragher posted on Twitter on Wednesday.Carragher has also been backed by high-profile colleagues, including former Manchester United captain Gary Neville, who has formed a highly regarded punditry team with Carragher at Sky."He's massively passionate about football and he's overstepped the mark and shouldn't have reacted," Neville tweeted."I've been on TV for 3 years with him and this isolated incident shouldn't stop us working together."