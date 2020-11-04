News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Former Liverpool Defender Flanagan Joins Charleroi

CHARLEROI, Belgium: Former Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan signed a one-year deal with Belgian league leader Charleroi on Wednesday.

Flanagan’s contract includes an option for an extra season, the club said.

The 27-year-old fullback started his career with Liverpool and made 40 appearances with the Reds. He also played for Burnley, Bolton and Scottish club Rangers, where he spent the past two seasons.

He had been without a club since he left Rangers.

Charleroi is currently at the top of the Belgian league with a one-point lead over Beerschot.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • First Published: November 04, 2020, 18:45 IST
