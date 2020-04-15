SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Former London Marathon Winner Daniel Wanjiru Suspended for Suspected Doping

Daniel Wanjiru (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Daniel Wanjiru (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Kenya's Daniel Wanjiru was provisionally suspended after suspicious readings were found in his biological passport.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 8:12 AM IST
Monaco: Former London Marathon winner Daniel Wanjiru of Kenya has been provisionally suspended for suspected doping.

The charge against Wanjiru was announced Tuesday by track and field's Athletics Integrity Unit, which cited suspicious readings in his biological passport. No timetable was given for a disciplinary case.

The 27-year-old Wanjiru won in London in 2017 before returning to the city to finish eighth in the marathon at that year's world championships.

Wanjiru said he was innocent of the charge in a statement posted on social media accounts by his management company.

"The (biological passport) finding is confusing and frustrating me," the athlete said. "I feel I am already seen as a sinner of doping, but I am not."

Wanjiru has not returned a positive test, but an athlete's blood passport can reveal the effects of doping by interpreting sample results taken over a longer period of time.

Wanjiru set a career-best time of 2 hours, 5 minutes, 21 seconds when winning the Amsterdam marathon in October 2016, a course record.

