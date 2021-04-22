Former MMA Star Ronda Rousey Expecting First Child

Ronda Rousey, who followed Olympic judo bronze with a stellar mixed martial arts career, is expecting her first child with husband Travis Browne.

Rousey revealed in a YouTube video on Wednesday that she’s four months pregnant.

“I can’t hide it anymore, so it’s time to show it off," she said with a laugh as Browne gave her a kiss and a hug. “So, it’s time to show it off. And just wanted to share with you guys a little bit of the journey we’ve been on. And there’s definitely much more to the story that we’ll be telling later."

The video showed that clips of the 34-year-old attending doctor appointments with Browne. The couple seemed excited to share the news with fans, with various balloons and decorations flaunting their announcement on YouTube.

Watch it here:

Rousey won judo bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics before becoming the Ultimate Fighting Championship women’s bantamweight champion.

She won 13 straight bouts and helped establish UFC as a global brand before fellow American Holly Holm knocked her out in 2015.

Rousey has also tried her hand at WWE wrestling and appeared in action movies, including “Expendables 3" and “Furious 7". She took the SummerSlam title from Alexa Bliss but could only hold it for eight months before being knocked over by Becky Lynch in a triple threat match. This was her last appearance with the WWE, owing to her pregnancy.

Rousey and fellow fighter Browne have been married since 2017, after dating for two years.

