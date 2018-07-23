English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Former Portugal Boss Bento Sacked by China's Chongqing
Former Portugal boss Paulo Bento has been sacked as coach of Chinese Super League club Chongqing Lifan after failing to improve the side's fortunes since taking the reins in December.
Paul Bento (Reuters)
Shanghai: Former Portugal boss Paulo Bento has been sacked as coach of Chinese Super League club Chongqing Lifan after failing to improve the side's fortunes since taking the reins in December.
"After friendly negotiations, the club and Mr. Paulo Bento have agreed: with immediate effect (he) will no longer serve as the head coach of Chongqing," a team statement said.
Chongqing had finished last season in 10th place in the 16-team CSL and were looking to improve under Bento.
But they languish 12th in the table and Saturday's 2-1 win at Tianjin Teda -- only their fourth in 13 league matches this campaign -- was not enough to save the Portuguese coach's job.
Chinese teams have brought in a succession of foreign coaches, such as Italian Fabio Cannavaro at champions Guangzhou Evergrande and German Roger Schmidt at Beijing Guoan, but quick firings are not unusual in the win-now CSL.
Bento coached the Portuguese national team from 2010 to 2014, reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2012 where they lost to Spain on penalties.
At club level he had four seasons in charge of Sporting Lisbon and brief spells at Cruzeiro in Brazil and Olympiakos in Greece.
A tough-tackling defensive midfielder during his playing career, Bento will be replaced by assistant coach Hao Haitao on an interim basis.
Also Watch
"After friendly negotiations, the club and Mr. Paulo Bento have agreed: with immediate effect (he) will no longer serve as the head coach of Chongqing," a team statement said.
Chongqing had finished last season in 10th place in the 16-team CSL and were looking to improve under Bento.
But they languish 12th in the table and Saturday's 2-1 win at Tianjin Teda -- only their fourth in 13 league matches this campaign -- was not enough to save the Portuguese coach's job.
Chinese teams have brought in a succession of foreign coaches, such as Italian Fabio Cannavaro at champions Guangzhou Evergrande and German Roger Schmidt at Beijing Guoan, but quick firings are not unusual in the win-now CSL.
Bento coached the Portuguese national team from 2010 to 2014, reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2012 where they lost to Spain on penalties.
At club level he had four seasons in charge of Sporting Lisbon and brief spells at Cruzeiro in Brazil and Olympiakos in Greece.
A tough-tackling defensive midfielder during his playing career, Bento will be replaced by assistant coach Hao Haitao on an interim basis.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Baidurjo Bhose
-
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Taimur Ali Khan's Playdate Video In a Ball Pit Is Too Cute to Handle
- Rahul Dravid Feels Rishabh Pant Has Shown the Temperament to Adapt to Situations
- Honda Cars India Recalls 7290 Units of Amaze Compact Sedan for EPS Preventive Inspection
- Tesla's Musk Resolves Farting Unicorn Row with US Potter
- Fakhar Zaman Continues to Break Records After ODI Double Ton Glory
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...