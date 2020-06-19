SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Former Racer-turned Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi Seriously Injured Again on Handbike: Report

Alex Zanardi (Photo Credit: AP)

Alex Zanardi (Photo Credit: AP)

Alex Zanardi suffered a 'road accident' in Pienza during a national race for Paralympic athletes on handbikes

Share this:

Race car driver turned Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi has reportedly been seriously injured again.

La Repubblica says Zanardi was transported by helicopter to a local hospital following a 'road accident' in the Tuscan town of Pienza during a national race for Paralympic athletes on handbikes.

Repubblica says the accident involved a heavy vehicle."

The 53-year-old Zanardi had both of his legs amputated following a horrific crash during a 2001 CART race in Germany. He was a two-time CART champion.

Zanardi won four gold medals in handbike at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics.

The Italian Olympic and Paralympic Committees had no immediate comment.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading