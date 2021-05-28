Former Real Madrid Manager Zinedine Zidane to Not Take Break from Management: Reports

Zinedine Zidane, who quit as Real Madrid boss on Thursday, is targeting a return to management as soon as possible. He left his position at the Bernabeu on his own terms following a trophy-less season. The much-accomplished coach has endured his worst season in the Spanish capital. In the past also, he quit in 2018 after an unprecedented hat-trick of Champions League crowns, and when he abruptly retired as a player in 2006. He has always resisted talk of a long career as a Real Madrid coach.

Now according to French newspaper L’Equipe, Zidane is expected to take no rest and wants to go straight into another top-level job. This summer his possible options are Juventus, Inter Milan, and Tottenham who are looking for a new boss in the dugout. Though he can reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at the Old Lady, The Sun reported that it is believed that the Italian giants are looking out to bring Max Allegri back.

Earlier this month, Sportsmail had reported that Zidane would call time as manager regardless of whether Real Madrid secured the league title. According to the report, he took this decision as he sensed that he did not have the backing of president Florentino Perez. His second tenure was fraught with tension.

In an unusually fiery press conference in February, Zidane asked for more respect for his team. Looking at his efforts, he certainly deserved more respect for how he transformed a disoriented team into La Liga champion a year later. Prior to Zidane, Real Madrid had some short-lived successors like Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.

Looking at the recent poor performance of the squad it seems it is in dire need of an overhaul. However, despite a poor season, Zidane’s prospects may not be much impacted as his overall managerial record is stellar. He brought some success and stability back to a Real Madrid side that was in freefall without him.

