Former Real Madrid Player David Barral Becomes First to be Bought Using Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency has finally made its way into the world of football, as David Barral, a former Real Madrid B striker, became the first-ever player to be purchased using the decentralized digital currency.

Barral has signed up to play for Segunda B side DUX Internacional de Madrid. The deal was entirely funded using bitcoin, the popular cryptocurrency which uses peer-to-peer technology to allow people to make instant payments.

So far it is not known how much the club paid for the 37-year-old athlete as the club has not disclosed the amount involved in the deal. DUX Internacional de Madrid is a part of eSports club DUX Gaming, which is owned by Spanish footballer Borja Iglesias and his Belgian partner Thibaut Courtois, who plays as a goalkeeper for Real Madrid.

The club welcomed the footballer through a social media post and thanked their sponsor Criptan, which is a local platform that manages sales and purchases through the use of cryptocurrencies, for making the deal possible.

https://twitter.com/interdemadrid/status/1350125632588546048

The club said that Barral became the “first (player) in history signing in cryptocurrencies.”

The Spanish striker also took to Twitter to express his excitement to join the club.

https://twitter.com/barral23/status/1350130862302625794

He said he was glad to join the DUX Internacional de Madrid club. He added that he was eager to take on the new responsibility and achieve important milestones in his football career.

Barral has changed hands with a few clubs in recent years. In July 2015, after his contract with Levante expired he signed for Al Dhafra SCC in the UAE. This was followed by an 18-month deal he made with Granada CF in January next year. In January 2019, he returned to Spain after signing a deal with Racing de Santander.

The cryptocurrency is fast spreading into several industries and sports has not remained untouched by its influence. Many sports franchises and organizations have shown inclination in tapping into the vast potential the new currency promises. It may have a significant say in the future of sports. David Barral’s deal is surely a step in that direction.