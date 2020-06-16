Former Snooker Player Willie Thorne Placed in Induced Coma

Former snooker player Willie Thorne has been placed into an induced coma in hospital in Spain because he was suffering from respiratory failure.

The 66-year-old, who announced in March that he was battling leukaemia, was admitted to hospital last week with a dangerously low blood pressure.

To help him through the medication and the expenses, a GoFundMe page set up and it had surpassed 17,000 GBP by Tuesday. Unfortunately, Thorne had also battled bankruptcy after admitting he had borrowed up to a sum of one million pounds in order to fund his gambling addiction.

Thorne’s carer, Julie O’Neill, wrote on the GoFundMe page: “The doctor called me yesterday to inform me that on Sunday Willie went into respiratory failure and he is now in an induced coma and mechanical ventilation. They are treating him with three different antibiotics for three types of infections, which appear to be consuming him at this time. We are all hoping that the treatments the hospital are giving him while in this induced coma will help to improve his overall condition and at some point enable him to breath on his own and be brought out of this coma.”

Thorne reached two World Championship quarter-finals and won his only ranking title, the Mercantile Credit Classic, in 1982.