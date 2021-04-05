sports

Former Table Tennis International Player Suhas Kulkarni Succumbs to Covid-19 Aged 68

Table Tennis (Photo Credit: AP)

Suhas Kulkarni succumbed to Covid-19 and is survived by his mother, wife and daughter.

Well-known former international table tennis player Suhas Kulkarni died in neighbouring Thane on Sunday.

He was 68 and is survived by mother, wife and daughter.

According to a media release, Kulkarni succumbed to Covid-19 and was earlier admitted for treatment to the Kaushalya Hospital.

After retiring as a player, Kulkarni was actively involved with the game with coaching and also regularly played in Masters’ TT tournaments at the National and International level.

He had also won National Masters’ TT Championship in Indore in 2019.

first published:April 05, 2021, 11:29 IST