Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Opens Up on The Prospect of Joining WWE

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Paige VanZant on Thursday opened up about the prospect of her joining the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) universe in near future. She is currently associated with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) promotion. On Saturday, the American wrestler will take on her fellow fighter Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19. The match is slated to start at 05:30 am (IST). After that, two more fights are scheduled for the 27-year-old wrestler with the promotion.

It is expected that VanZant will sign a new deal with BKFC once her contract expires. However, on Thursday, in an interview with the PopCulture, the American fighting star spoke about the prospect of her joining the WWE.

Speaking about WWE, VanZant said that she is a fan and follows their fights. She further stressed that her door for WWE is open and she likes to think about fighting there. However, she is a bit worried about the “commitment” as WWE is a “full-time job.”

Heaping praises on WWE, VanZant said, “What they do is extremely amazing. It’s pure talent.” She further said that with WWE, you “can’t be half in and half out” and at the moment,she is not ready for such commitment.

VanZant, however, did not rule out signing with the brand in the near future, saying that “maybe later down the road,” she might sign with them. VanZant also said that currentlyshe is happy with BKFC and combat sports.

And, VanZant is not wrong either as the WWE athletes are on the road for 42 weeks in a year.

When VanZant was asked about the prospect of facing former UFC star and past Raw Women’s Championship winner Ronda Rousey, she said she has no idea how “WWE works as far as behind the scenes."

The ace fighter also said that she is curious about the path WWE will have for her if she joins the sports entertainment company.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here