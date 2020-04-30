SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Former US Olympic Gymnastics Coach Maggie Haney Suspended for Verbal, Emotional Abuse of Athletes

Maggie Haney (L) with gymnast Olivia Greaves (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Maggie Haney (L) with gymnast Olivia Greaves (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Maggie Haney was suspended for eight years by USA Gymnastics after two months of hearings, where Olympic champion Laurie Hernandez also testified against her.

Share this:

Former US Olympic coach Maggie Haney has been suspended for eight years by USA Gymnastics for verbal and emotional abuse of athletes.

USA Gymnastics confirmed the penalty in a statement Wednesday.

The decision came after two months of hearings that included Olympic champion Laurie Hernandez testifying against her longtime coach and world champion Riley McCusker writing a letter critical of Haney.

"The independent hearing panel -- comprised of three members of the gymnastics community, including an attorney, a club owner, and a former national team athlete -- found that Ms. Haney violated the USA Gymnastics Code of Ethical Conduct, Safe Sport Policy, and other policies," USA Gymnastics said in the statement.

Haney is suspended from membership and any coaching of USA Gymnastics athletes or in member clubs for eight years, effective immediately, followed by a two-year probationary period. After the suspension concludes, USA Gymnastics said Haney may reapply for membership after submitting proof of completing certain specified Safe Sport courses."

"The ruling is regrettable but in no way surprising considering the heavy-handed nature of the investigative and hearing process," Russell Prince, Haney's attorney, told the Southern California News Group. "There is no fundamental fairness to the manner in which these matters are resolved. Clearly, I would anticipate an arbitration."

The 42-year-old Haney coached Hernandez and McCusker at MG Elite Gymnastics in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    23,651

    +669*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,050

    +1,263*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,325

    +528*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,074

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,993,529

    +12,775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,193,886

    +36,427*

  • Cured/Discharged

    972,719

    +15,625*  

  • Total DEATHS

    227,638

    +8,027*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres