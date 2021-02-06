News18 Logo

News18» News»Sports»Former WNBA MVP Charles Re-signs With Washington Mystics
1-MIN READ

Former WNBA MVP Tina Charles will stay with the Washington Mystics, the team announced Friday.

WASHINGTON: Former WNBA MVP Tina Charles will stay with the Washington Mystics, the team announced Friday.

The Mystics traded with New York for Charles last April, but she sat out the season after being granted a medical exemption due to coronavirus concerns.

It was disappointing for her and for us when she had to miss the 2020 season, Mystics coach and general manager Mike Thibault said. Tinas high-level preparation this offseason and her hunger to win a championship will be a huge catalyst for us to continue as one of the elite teams in the WNBA. We cant wait to get started.

Charles was the No. 1 pick in the 2010 draft by Connecticut, playing for Thibault, and came to New York after four seasons with the Sun.

The 32-year-old was MVP of the WNBA in 2012 and has averaged 18.1 points and 9.5 rebounds in her career. She’s still looking for her first championship.


  First Published:
