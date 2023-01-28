CHANGE LANGUAGE
Former World Number 1 Ashleigh Barty Reunites With Australian Open Trophy
Former World Number 1 Ashleigh Barty Reunites With Australian Open Trophy

IANS

January 28, 2023

Melbourne

Ash Barty made a special appearance at Melbourne Park

Ash Barty made a special appearance at Melbourne Park (AFP Image)

Last year, Barty claimed her third and final major title by defeating Danielle Collins 6-3, 7-6 in the final to become Australia's first homegrown champion in 44 years.

Former World No.1 Ashleigh Barty on Saturday made a surprise appearance at Melbourne Park to deliver the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Trophy to Rod Laver Arena ahead of the Australian Open 2023 women’s final.

The 26-year-old Queenslander, who announced her sudden retirement last April, received a rousing ovation from the crowd as she strolled on to the court with the trophy she captured in inspired fashion 12 months ago.



With seven of the members of the Original 9 and her friend and mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley watching from the stands, Barty flashed a wide grin and trademark wave to the crowd before making way for the night’s combatants, No.5 Aryna Sabalenka and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
January 28, 2023

