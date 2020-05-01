SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Former World Snooker Champion Peter Ebdon Quits to Avoid Spinal Surgery

Peter Ebdon (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Peter Ebdon (Photo Credit: Reuters)

49-year-old Peter Ebdon has been plagued with neck, back, shoulder and arm pain but in order to avoid spinal surgery, he is retiring from snooker.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 9:16 AM IST
London: Former world snooker champion Peter Ebdon on Thursday said he was retiring from the sport to avoid having to endure daunting spinal surgery.

The 49-year-old, who has been plagued by neck, back, shoulder and arm pain, won the 2002 world title, beating Stephen Hendry in an 18-17 final thriller.

He was also a two-time runner-up.

"I had an MRI scan about seven weeks ago which picked up significant wear and tear in my neck," Ebdon said.

"Two of the vertebrae need to be replaced, which is not an operation I want to have because if it went wrong I could be in a wheelchair for the rest of my life.

"It's far too risky. The professor explained to me that it wouldn't be a cure. It could work, but it could make things worse and I would probably need to have it again in 10 years."

