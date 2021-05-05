Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal Forms an All-India Faction With New Partners

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, who has not been seen on the company’s main roster since his match against Akira Tozawa back in April last year, has made his return to the WWE ring in the tapings of WWE Main Event show for this week.

The Modern-Day Maharaja finally returned to main roster television as he faced Jeff Hardy on Monday’s pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings. Not only did Mahal win the match, thanks to some out-of-the-blue help,but in all probability, the 1.96m pro wrestler seems to have created an all-India faction. It includes his opponents at Superstar Spectacle, compatriots Indus Sher and Dilsher Shanky. It also looks like the Bollywood Boyz have been replaced in Mahal’s new faction with these two countrymen.

Mahal was last seen in action on January 26 at WWE Superstar Spectacle, where he teamed up with the Bollywood Boyz to take on Drew McIntyre and Indus Sher duo of Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar. The six-man main event of that show saw McIntyre and Indus Sher defeat Jinder and the Bollywood Boyz.

Superstar Spectacle was his first appearance since he suffered a knee injury in May 2020. The Indian-origin Canadian pro-wrestler has not wrestled since that match taping. However, this new faction could probably add a new and interesting dynamic to WWE TV. Mahal’s association with these young Indian superstars could make for some exciting storylines on either RAW or SmackDown. It will also be interesting to see how the company booksMahal and his new faction on television.

While he may not be the most popular character among the WWE Universe, his return sparks the beginning of possible faction wars. Currently, the WWE has a small number of factions, with the two prominent ones being The Hurt Business and Roman Reigns’ unnamed group. It would be interesting to see Mahal be thrown into a storyline with either of these factions. Fans would also be keen to see Mahal clash taking on his good pal Drew McIntyre in a singles bout in the future.

