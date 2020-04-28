SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal Makes Comeback From Injury on RAW

Jinder Mahal (Photo Credit: WWE)

Jinder Mahal (Photo Credit: WWE)

Jinder Mahal returned to the ring after a knee surgery that kept him out for long.

Share this:

Wrestler Jinder Mahal, who most famously held the WWE Champion title for 170 days back in 2017, made a return in the WWE Raw ring this week.

The Indian origin fighter was last seen at the WWE Super ShowDown in the 50 man battle royal last year had suffered from a knee injury that required for him to undergo surgery and 6 to 12 month recovery time period.

The Maharaja faced Akira Tozawa for his return match and clinched an easy victory. After having no big feat to his name post the Champion's title in 2017, Jinder had signed a second contract of 5 years with WWE in June, 2019.

The wrestler has been with the company since 2016 where he was given the underplayed enhancement role initially. He suddenly rose to prominence after beating Randy Orton to become the United States' WWE Champion. Although Jinder managed to retain it against Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamua, he lost the coveted title to AJ Styles, prior to his New Delhi tour.

News of Jinder being fully recovered was being speculated for the last couple of weeks and after his return, it seems that WWE is once again bidding highly on the wrestler. His appearance seemed to have undergone slight changes. While his hair was shorter, people noticed Jinder's leaner and fitter frame.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,632

    +500*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,435

    +1,055*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,869

    +507*  

  • Total DEATHS

    934

    +48*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres