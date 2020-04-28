Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal Makes Comeback From Injury on RAW

Wrestler Jinder Mahal, who most famously held the WWE Champion title for 170 days back in 2017, made a return in the WWE Raw ring this week.

The Indian origin fighter was last seen at the WWE Super ShowDown in the 50 man battle royal last year had suffered from a knee injury that required for him to undergo surgery and 6 to 12 month recovery time period.

The Maharaja faced Akira Tozawa for his return match and clinched an easy victory. After having no big feat to his name post the Champion's title in 2017, Jinder had signed a second contract of 5 years with WWE in June, 2019.

The wrestler has been with the company since 2016 where he was given the underplayed enhancement role initially. He suddenly rose to prominence after beating Randy Orton to become the United States' WWE Champion. Although Jinder managed to retain it against Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamua, he lost the coveted title to AJ Styles, prior to his New Delhi tour.

News of Jinder being fully recovered was being speculated for the last couple of weeks and after his return, it seems that WWE is once again bidding highly on the wrestler. His appearance seemed to have undergone slight changes. While his hair was shorter, people noticed Jinder's leaner and fitter frame.