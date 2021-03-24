Former WWE Champion to be Inducted into 2021 WWE Hall of Fame: Report

WWE is all set to induct both the Class of both 2020 and 2021 into the Hall of Fame. Ahead of the event on April 6, the name of the latest inductee seems to have been revealed. Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam will reportedly soon be announced as a member of the 2021 Class. According to Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp, Van Dam will be the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021. He will join Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff as inductees for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame.

The Whole F’n Show is best known for his ECW runs from 1996-2001 and his main run in WWE from 2001-2007. He ended his WWE career as a Grand Slam Champion. Van Dam also became the only man in the sport’s history to hold both the WWE and ECW World Heavyweight Championships at the same time. In 2001, he joined WWE during the invasion angle after Vince McMahon acquired ECW. Van Dam, during his time with the company, held every championship he could contest physically during that period.

During his career, RVD competed in other major wrestling promotions such as World Championship Wrestling and Impact Wrestling. He will also feature on an WWE Icons documentary series’ episode, which will come out in May. Van Dam appeared on the That 90s Wrestling Podcast last month and revealed the two names he would like to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. His first pick was his former ECW employer, Paul Heyman and his second pick was WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

The event will also feature last year’s inductees and will be held inside the WWE ThunderDome. This year’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony’s full lineup is as below:

The New World Order (Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman)

JBL

The British Bulldog

Jushin “Thunder" Liger

The Bella Twins

Molly Holly

Eric Bischoff

Batista was scheduled to be inducted as well as the headliner for the Class of 2020, however, his name has been pulled from WWE’s official list.