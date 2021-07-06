Former WWE Doctor Opens Up on Alleged Steroid Use by Wrestlers

There has always been a sense of mystery around the arena of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), and outsiders don’t often get a chance to witness the realities of the world behind the curtain of the wrestling area. One of the many controversies that have surrounded the WWE in the pastis the use of performance-enhancing drugs or steroids by the wrestlers. During the 90s, the problem of steroid abuse was much talked about in the media and many believed that a large chunk of the wrestlers performing in WWE were involved in the use.

Now, speaking to Wrestlinginc.com, former WWE doctor Frank Romascavage has opened about the menace of steroid use. Frank tells that during his stint at the WWE, he too was approached by some wrestlers who indirectly asked him to prescribed steroids but his image of a clean and no-nonsense doctor came in handy for situations.

Frank made it clear that he was a doctor and not a legalised dope dealer for anyone. He always faired in his practice and never advised or sell dope use to anyone. Frank added that he never saw anyone injecting or taking any doping material during his days at the WWE and he was just immune to any situation like that.

Frank, who served as a doctor at the WWE from 1993 to 2006, also talked about his experience of working with Vince McMahon and said that working with him was just ‘awesome’. He revealed that after he became a doctor at WWE, Frank even recommended many of his former athletes’ clients to get into WWE. On being asked whether there were any red flags for getting into WWE, he informed about having to make sure that none of the wrestlers getting into the show had any prevailing heart, lungs or other serious chronic conditions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here