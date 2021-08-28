Former WWE duo Cassie Lee and Jessica Mckay Announce Comeback With Steamy Photo

Former WWE wrestling duo Cassie Lee and Jessica Mckay are coming back to the ring months after they were dropped by the American company. They have announced their new tour called ‘The IInspiration Tour’. The duo took to their social media handles to mark their return to professional wrestling. The Australian wrestlers were known as ‘The IIconics’ during their time at the WWE, but will now perform in the new avatar of ‘The IInspiration’.

“Finally, IInspiration returns to professional wrestling,” Cassie wrote on Instagram while breaking the news of her return with Jessica. She shared a steamy photo with Jessica to mark their comeback. “Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay present The IInspiration Tour. Dates and cities to be announced soon," she added.

The official Twitter account of WrestleCade later disclosed the details of their tour. They will be appearing at WrestleCade Revenge in North Carolina, US, in November. WrestleCade Revenge is a three-day family friendly convention for fans of wrestling and will go live from November 26-28 in Winston-Salem city.

Welcome @cassielee and @jessicamckay fka The Iiconics & now known as The Iinspiration to #WrestleCade Revenge thanks to @highspots.com11/26-11/28 at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, NC ➡️ Buy admission tickets at https://t.co/JNze9aKAfO pic.twitter.com/hPpsTtSqQu — WrestleCade (@WrestleCade) August 27, 2021

Before the WrestleCade Revenge event, Cassie and Jessica will also be seen at a program hosted by HighSpots this fall. The duo will appear as guests on the Virtual Gimmick Table on October 21.

🚨SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT🚨The IInspiration (@CassieLee & @JessicaMcKay) will be appearing as guests of Highspots twice this fall! See them at the “Virtual Gimmick Table" on 10/21 via the Highspots FB page. Then see them as our guest @WrestleCade weekend, 11/26-11/28. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/0UeR95ALCn — Highspots.com (@Highspots) August 27, 2021

Cassie and Jessica were known by their ring names of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, respectively, in WWE. They debuted as a team in May 2015 on WWE’s division NXT. The two broke up in August last year. However, both Cassie and Jessica were released simultaneously by the American company in April 2021.

They had a 90-day non-compete disclosure which expired sometime last month following which they became free agents. Despite their split in August 2020, they have now regrouped again, and will be a packaged deal for future bookings.

