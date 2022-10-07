Former WWE Star and Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee Dies Aged 30

Former WWE Superstar Sara Lee died at the age of 30. Lee was part of WWE between 2015 and 2016 and was the winner of the promotion’s mega event ‘Tough Enough’ seven years ago. Lee’s mother announced her tragic death with a heartfelt post on social media. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our daughter Sarah Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn,” she wrote.

WWE also confirmed the news on Friday with a homage to the former champion and expressed their “heartfelt condolences” to Lee’s family, friends, and fans.

“WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former ‘Tough Enough’ winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and fans,” read the tweet.

Lee was married to fellow WWE superstar Westin Blake. The couple had three children together. In light of the renowned wrestler’s demise, tributes have poured in from fellow wrestlers like Chelsea Green.

A heartbroken Green shared a few images of herself with Sara Lee. “No tweet or number of words can bring back this lovely human, but all of my heart goes out to Blake and the family,” Green wrote in the caption.

Former WWE star Saraya also expressed her sorrow on losing her dear friend. She labeled it as a horrible tragedy. Saraya added that she had the pleasure of knowing and working with Lee who was a really kind person.

Bull James, Louis Dangoor, and Athena were among the other wrestling superstars who mourned the sudden death of the wrestler. They expressed their grief and conveyed condolences to Lee’s family.

In January 2016, Sara Lee made her NXT debut with a heel promo at a live show. She went on to showcase her wrestling mettle clashing against a number of high-profile wrestlers, including the likes of Liv Morgan and Mandy Rose.

Sara Lee was released from her contract after nine months. Despite her brief stint in the pro wrestling scene, Lee won hearts with her spirited performances and her amiable aura.

