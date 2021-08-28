Former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan to Make His AEW Debut at All Out on September 5: Reports

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) have been creating an impact in professional wrestling for quite some time now with their signing and fights. In the last few months, their popularity amid fight fans has reached a new height, especially after they signed former WWE star CM Punk. The 42-year-old American grappler returned to the wrestling industry earlier this month at AEW Rampage: The First Dance after a break of seven years. They followed it up with Punk’s Dynamite debut on Wednesday, August 25. Following Punk’s successful debut, the company is once again teasing wrestling enthusiasts with a new signing rumour and this time it’s about Daniel Bryan’s AEW debut.

The speculations about Bryan’s AEW arrival started during Punk’s dynamite debut when he teased about the return of another WWE star at All Elite Wrestling. On Wednesday night, when the crowd started chanting “yes, yes” at Dynamite, Punk said that it was someone else’s schtick and the fans will have to be patient there.

If the recent rumours and reports are to be believed it’s none other than Bryan.

Now according to a report in Bodyslam.net,the 40-year-old is expected to make his debut at AEW’s All Out pay-per-view event on September 5. Bryan’s first opponent is yet to be determined but AEW is more than happy to offer him a plethora of young talent.

Bryan is counted among one of the greatest WWE wrestlers of all time. He made his debut in professional wrestling in 1999 on the independent circuit. He later penned a contract with World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) for one and half years. After the completion of his contract, he made several uncontracted appearances in the WWE universe till 2003.

In 2009, he again signed a new deal with WWE and went on to win four WWE Championship titles, one United States and Intercontinental Championships and one World Heavyweight Championship.

He bid adieu to the wrestling world in 2016 due to injuries and made non-wrestling appearances at WWE before he was cleared to take part in fight competition by doctors.

