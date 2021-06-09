Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush Retires from Pro-Wrestling, Leaves Fans Shocked

Lio Rush has announced his retirement from professional wrestling. This comes as a shock to the wrestling world as the former WWE Superstar has decided to step away from active in-ring competition at the age of only 26. Given he made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing recently, the timing of his retirement has caught many fans off guard. In addition to his Double or Nothing appearance, Rush has worked for GCW, NJPW, and MLW.

Rush issued a lengthy statement on social media to cite the reason behind his decision to retire. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion informed his fans that he sustained a shoulder injury in the Casino Battle Royale at Double Or Nothing and his choice is the result of the same. In the account of the struggles he detailed, Rush mentioned his inability to pick up his newborn son.

He noted that due to the injury he was in constant physical pain and eventually sunk into depression. In the past, Rush said that he had recovered from other injuries, but this time what got to him more than ever was being unable to pick up his son. He revealed All Elite Wrestling wished to sign him to a full-time contract. He explained that before announcing his retirement, he preferred to take the positives out of such an unfortunate situation. He added that had he gone through with it, he would have become the first person in the history of the sport to have been signed by two major wrestling companies at the same time. Rush was grateful for the opportunities provided to him as he thanked all the people who supported him throughout his career. He stated he would return to complete his contractual commitments with NJPW once he has healed up. Here is the full post Rush shared on Instagram.

Back in April 2020, Rush was released from WWE as part of the company’s budget cuts. He initially retired following his release to pursue a career as a rapper. He returned to wrestling in July 2020 after he released two studio albums.

