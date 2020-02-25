Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan Talks About What He Misses about Wrestling

Former WWE and TNA star Matt Morgan in a recent interview said he misses the charity part of the business and not the lights and action when he was associated with the sport. The wrestling superstar had joined politics in 2017 and is presently the Mayor of Longwood, Florida.

"That's a question you're always asked, 'How in the world do you go from being a professional wrestler into being interested in politics?'" Morgan told FOX 35 Orlando in an interview.

He further said that the thing he missed the most when he looked back on his wrestling career is the charity portion of being on the road and going to give children motivational speeches in their schools.

He said that children look up to him like a hero or a villain of a comic book depending on his character.

Calling wrestlers "role models", Morgan said he really appreciate what they are doing inside the ring but the thing that is more important and bigger is what they do once they retire. He added, "It's what you do with it once you leave that can be even more telling and be even bigger."

The 7-foot-tall and 300-pound wrestler was once called "The Blueprint" of WWE.

Morgan initiated his city commissioner campaign in 2017 election and was elected in November of that year. He was sworn in as the new mayor of Longwood last year.

Speaking about his biggest personal accomplishment, he said that it was changing the image of the town from a small to one that draws thousands for events and is talked about with admiration.

