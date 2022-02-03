Former WWE Supstar Nia Jax Opens up About the 2021 Real In-ring Brawl With Charlotte Flair

Former WWE star Nia Jax, now going by her real name Lina Fanene, has opened up about a real brawl that took place in the WWE ring on August 30 last year on a live episode of Raw against Charlotte Flair. Jax, who was released from the company along with several others on November 4, opened up on the incident in the ring which led to an actual fight and was clearly visible to all that the actions being performed in the ring was not scripted and staged, but an actual brawl which was being encountered between her and Flair at the time.

Jax revealed on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast that the match did not go according to plan and due to an early miscommunication, the two wrestlers were throwing fists at each other. Speaking on the podcast, Jax said that while Flair was ‘laying’ into her, Jax decided at the point as well to hit back and gave her a ‘two-piece’ in the ring.

On the live episode, fans stated that it was clearly visible that the fight was real. The match on Raw, which lasted 14 minutes, saw Jax stand tall by pinning the WWE Raw Women’s Champion. Here is some footage from the clash between Jax and Flair.

The match was soon the most talked about at the time as various podcasts debated on the topic and the footage kept surfacing around on social media for several days. However, Jax went on to state on the podcast that she and Flair are ‘close friends in real life and resolved the issue once they headed backstage. Jax said there was a ‘miscommunication’ that led to the brawl in the ring but was sorted out once the match was over.

Jax received her release along with several other superstars such as Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, Mia Yim, Ember Moon, Eva Marie and many more. The superstars released on November 4 are now out of their WWE non-compete clauses and are eligible to sign with other professional wrestling companies such as AEW, Impact Wrestling and New Japan Professional Wrestling (NJPW).

On The Sessions podcast, Jax also went on to mention that her abrupt release was due to her refusal to be vaccinated. WWE had a strict policy of testing superstars every week and with Jax not getting the jab, the company released her. The former WWE Raw Women’s Champion stated that she had a conversation with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon but it only led to her accepting her release from the company. Jax, now going by Lina Fanene, is open to business with other wrestling associations.

