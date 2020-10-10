Former WWE Wrestler Alberto Del Rio Accused in Kidnapping and Sexual Assault Case

Former WWE wrestler Alberto Del Rio has been accused in kidnapping and sexual assault case. The 43-years-old, who was once the World Heavyweight champion, has now been given a federal indictment by a grand jury. This comes after the accusations that were made on him in the month of May this year.

The Bexar County District Attorney's office told The Metro, "Jose Rodriguez Chucuan is charged in a multi-count indictment. The indictment alleges that on May 3, 2020, Chucuan committed one count of aggravated kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault. Both cases are being prosecuted by the Family Violence Division in the 226th District Court." Apart from this particular statement, the Bexar County District Attorney's office refused to comment further.

Those who are unaware of the case, the alleged victim had presented pictures of her injuries in May in San Antonio. She also alleged that the wrestler brutally beat and sexually assaulted her.

As per the report, the affidavit also has graphic details of the claimed incident. Further, it has also been reported that the supposed victim had also told the investigators that the WWE Wrestler allegedly assaulted her more than one time. This has also been mentioned in the documents that have been submitted in the court.

WWE fans would know that Alberto Del Rio, first appeared in WWE's Florida Championship Wrestling in the year 2009. After this, he moved to the main roster in the following year. He left the WWE circuit in 2014 and spent some time on the independent scene with the likes of Ring of Honour and Lucha Underground.

Later, in 2015 he made a comeback into the circuit but was only seen till 2016. Ever since then, he has not been featured on any of WWE's programs.

The accused wrestler in the duration of his career won the WWE, World Heavyweight and the United States championships on two occasions each.