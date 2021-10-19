Former WWE Wrestler Daniel Bryan Shares Real Details Behind Retirement

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Bryan Danielson recently shared some unknown details of the reason behind him announcing his retirement from in-ring wrestling. Known as Daniel Bryan in WWE, he has now shifted to AEW after his long stay at his former company. Opening about debilitating injuries that caused the end of his wrestling time in the WWE, Bryan in an interview to wdel.com, revealed that the actual cause reason behind the announcement is more complicated than what he had then explained on television.

“I legitimately thought I was healthy and still think that I’m healthy,” the 40-year-old told the website.

Daniel told the website that his concussion was not the main reason behind his announcement but because he lied about it. Talking about WWE’s point of view, he said that he had been wrestling for six years but suddenly they opened this Pandora’s box about ‘lying about his medical history and now we cannot trust him.’ Bryan also said that the WWE did genuinely worry about his health since they had been taking care of the star for years.

The entertainer also spoke about how desperately he tried to keep his brain fit. The wrestler also claimed that he saw some of the best doctors in the country, who found him fit for in-ring competition.

Talking about his desire and capability to compete Bryan said it was also his love for wrestling that made him believe that it was not done yet and that he still needed to make a comeback.

Bryan also believes that the research on concussions has been limited, and there is a need for more study on the topic.

The trained performer did however admit that traveling in long plane trips did affect his health after a long night of exhaustive wrestling.

The professional athlete said that when you get to 40 and you just wrestled a 30-minute match with Kenny Omega, no matter how much stretching you did, the next day, if you’re on a 6-hour plane trip, you’re going to hobble getting off the plane,” the professional wrestler admitted.

